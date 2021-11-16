Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umanksy Talk Secret to 25-Year Marriage & Why They'll Never Renew Their Vows

Watch : Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umanksy Talk 25-Year Marriage

Stronger than ever.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky celebrated a very important milestone this past year: their 25th wedding anniversary. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple are gracing the latest cover of The Knot magazine in honor of the special occasion and opening up about what it takes to build a lasting, loving marriage.

"One of the things I really do tell people starting off now is that, it's really important to surround yourself with other strong couples. Solid couples that are happy and a positive influence," Kyle told E! News exclusively. "That energy is contagious, so I think that's a really important thing. And to respect each other as individuals. And to allow each other to grow as people but also to not grow apart."

Mauricio added, "I think it's all about respecting each other is the most important thing. And obviously, having fun. And what I mean by that is laughing with each other, sharing and being open with each other, sharing stories and telling stories."

The real estate mogul continued, "But I can tell you that mindset is also very important. Very few people talk about mindset for relationships, we always talk about mindset for self, mindset for self, stuff like that. And the mindset for relationships is as important as mindset for self."