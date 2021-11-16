Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umanksy Talk Secret to 25-Year Marriage & Why They'll Never Renew Their Vows

Stronger than ever.
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky celebrated a very important milestone this past year: their 25th wedding anniversary. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple are gracing the latest cover of The Knot magazine in honor of the special occasion and opening up about what it takes to build a lasting, loving marriage.
"One of the things I really do tell people starting off now is that, it's really important to surround yourself with other strong couples. Solid couples that are happy and a positive influence," Kyle told E! News exclusively. "That energy is contagious, so I think that's a really important thing. And to respect each other as individuals. And to allow each other to grow as people but also to not grow apart."
Mauricio added, "I think it's all about respecting each other is the most important thing. And obviously, having fun. And what I mean by that is laughing with each other, sharing and being open with each other, sharing stories and telling stories."
The real estate mogul continued, "But I can tell you that mindset is also very important. Very few people talk about mindset for relationships, we always talk about mindset for self, mindset for self, stuff like that. And the mindset for relationships is as important as mindset for self."
Kyle agreed, "We always have common goals and the same interests so we at least have that under our belt, going for us."
Mauricio says his favorite thing about Kyle is "her sense of humor and her ability to make me laugh is just fantastic. "I'm laughing all the time with her," he gushed. "If someone can make you laugh, I don't know if there's anything better than that in the world. And obviously, she's gorgeous and beautiful, but that's the easy part."
Kyle gushed, "My husband has always been a very sensitive guy. He's tall, strong and tough when it comes to business. But my girls and me, he's very sensitive. He's an emotional person and my daughters love and appreciate that about him. And also, I'm a very cautious, responsible type of person and he always makes me step outside my comfort zone, which has made me grow a lot."
But Bravo fans shouldn't expect to see the couple to celebrate with a big vow renewal ceremony any time soon.
"I don't think we want to do that. Why mess with something good?" Mauricio said. "I think everything works great right now. Why go do it again and change the mojo? We got good mojo going on."
Kyle shared, "I wouldn't say we're superstitious, but spiritual. We're like funny about numbers, all our daughters have 18 in their birthdays...We weren't married on the 18th. We believe in synergy. Whatever we did on January 20th, 1996, it worked. So we don't want to mess with anything.
Mauricio added, "Why would you have a vow on a different day? We don't want to mess with what works."
Watch Kyle on Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip streaming now.
