See Which Two Pairs Went Home During the Dancing With the Stars Semi-Finals

They can't all be winners.

On Monday, Nov. 15, two pairs were sent home during Dancing With the Stars' semi-finals: Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev and Suni Lee and Sasha Farber were eliminated from the competition.

Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten were saved by the judges following their emotional performance, which was dedicated to The Talk host's late husband, Nick Cordero, who died of the coronavirus in July 2020.

While it's hard to see these competitors cha-cha away, we knew a double elimination was bound to happen, as the season 30 finale is set for Nov. 22, where JoJo Siwa and Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy; Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten; Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke and Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach will compete for the Mirrorball trophy.

Not to mention, last week's episode, which was Janet Jackson night, also featured a double elimination. For those who need a refresher, Olivia Jade and partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy were sent home alongside Jimmie Allen and his partner, Emma Slater.