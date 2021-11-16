Rutherford Falls Co-Creator Sierra Teller Ornelas Shares Her Favorite Indigenous Artists

Rutherford Falls' co-creator and showrunner Sierra Teller Ornelas is reflecting on the show's past as she looks towards its future.
The critically-acclaimed comedy series, now streaming on Peacock, has added two new Indigenous recurring guest stars for its second season, E! News can exclusively reveal: Reservation Dogs alum Dallas Goldtooth is set to play Nelson, a new museum curator, and Letterkenny star Kaniehtiio Horn will portray gym owner Feather.
Additionally, two Indigenous writers have joined the writing team, comedian Dash Turner and Girls5eva screenwriter Azie Dungey.
In honor of Native American and Indigenous Peoples' Heritage Month this November, the cast and crew of Rutherford Falls spotlit a special guide to Indigenous artists and creators throughout the U.S.
"I'm really proud to show Native people portrayed not only authentically but also in a way that audiences haven't seen before," executive producer Ornelas exclusively explained. "Characters like Reagan (Jana Schmieding) and Terry (Michael Greyeres) are very well known in their communities but you never really see them in the mainstream...To be able to meld my two worlds together has been a dream come true."
Rutherford Falls is one of the largest Indigenous writer's rooms on television with six Native writers staffed on the series including co-creator and executive producer Ornelas, Schmieding, Tai Leclaire, Tazbah Chavez, Dash Turner and Azie Dungey.
Lead star Ed Helms even pointed to the use of Indigenous music in the series. "The Halluci Nation collaborated on the theme music as well as all of the score for the show, and they're just an incredible Indigenous hip hop DJ collaboration," The Office alum gushed.
As Ornelas stated, the series is most "proud" of representing Indigenous culture in all forms.
From authors Tommy Pico and Nick Estes to fashion designers Bethany Yellowtail and Jamie Okuma, the Rutherford Falls team selected their favorite artists today. They also highlighted fashion designers Bethany Yellowtail and Jamie Okuma, musicians Black Belt Eagle Scout and The Halluci Nation and podcasts Red Nation, NomadCast and Toasted Sister.
Season two of Rutherford Falls premieres in 2022.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)