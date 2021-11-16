Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Exclusive

See Never-Before-Seen Pics of Dwyane Wade's All-Star Life From His New Memoir

Curious to take a peek inside Dwyane Wade's life and some of his most precious moments? E! News has an exclusive look at never-before-seen photos from his new memoir.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 16, 2021 8:00 AMTags
There's no denying Dwyane Wade's life is a total slam dunk.

From having a successful basketball career—he won three NBA championships and was a 13-time NBA All-Star—to being the definition of relationship goals with his longtime wife, Gabrielle Union, the retired athlete continues to leave his fans in awe. Plus, it's also worth noting that his Instagram page is full of sweet family moments and fashion statements.

Now, Dwyane is adding a new accomplishment to his ever-growing list: author.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, you can shop for the 39-year-old star's self-titled photographic memoir.

While celebrating the official start of his book tour over the weekend, Dwyane shared on Instagram, "I wanna thank everyone who has purchased my photographic memoir ‘DWYANE'! I love you all and I'm blown away by your love and respect for my art!"

The Cube host's memoir will offer a rare glimpse into his life, including swoon-worthy portraits of him and the Bring It On actress, his time on the basketball court, behind-the-scenes moments with Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, and more.

Luckily, E! News has an exclusive look inside some of the photos that are featured in Dwyane's new memoir. See for yourself in our gallery below!

Bob Metelus
An Open Book

Dwyane Wade is ready to share his story. In an Instagram video announcing his memoir, he teased, "Every once in a while we hear stories that give us all hope. It’s when someone does something so incredible that no one saw coming or no one knew you were capable of. It’s the story of the underdog. It was our time, my time."

Bob Metelus
Love & Basketball

In an expert from his book, the retired athlete explained, "My career wasn't always easy, but I had long since learned nothing in life was. I'm thankful for what the game of basketball brought to my life, my family's life, and how it allowed me to be connected to so many people's lives along the way."

Bob Metelus
Father-Daughter Duo

The Cube host and his mini-me! Before retiring from the NBA, Dwyane brought Kaavia James, now 3, whom he shares with wife Gabrielle Union, to his last home game. The two adorably twinned in red outfits for the special occasion.

Bob Metelus
Inner Circle

The star shared a candid snapshot of his and Gabrielle's outing with Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel. The pals celebrated Dwyane's last game before he hung up his jersey and retired from the NBA.

Bob Metelus
Wedding Bells

Grab the tissues! While reflecting on his August 2014 wedding to the Deliver Us From Eva actress, Dwyane gushed in his memoir, "When I tell you, though, that Gab looked like an angel walking down the aisle, I put that on everything. I can be 120 years old, and I'll remember that moment like it happened five minutes ago. That's why I'm wiping my eye."

Bob Metelus
Dad Duties

The NBA champion and Gabrielle are photographed helping his nephew, Dahveon Morris, now 20, who he adopted in 2011, get ready for prom.

Bob Metelus
All-Star Style

Go bold or go home! For the 39-year-old star, he's all about making a style statement. As he put it in his book, "When it comes to fashion, I'm not afraid to take chances."

