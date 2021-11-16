Luann de Lesseps Reveals Which Real Housewife Was the Most "Uncool" During Girls Trip

Watch : "Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip" DRAMATIC Trailer

A very cool vacation (well, mostly).

Peacock's The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is finally here and Luann de Lesseps is spilling juicy details about the Turks & Caicos vacation everyone will be talking about this week.

"It was a nice change from a usual Housewives trip because I got to know some of the ladies I didn't really know well," The Real Housewives of New York City star told E! News exclusively. "It was nice to change it up."

"I didn't know Kyle [Richards] very well and so I was pleasantly surprised because she's hysterical and so much fun," Luann continued. "I would walk by her room and I'd catch her under her breath going, 'Money can't buy you class.' It was the funniest thing in the world. And Kenya [Moore], I didn't really know Kenya well so I was the most trepidatious about her because I heard you know that she can be shady and she's a drama queen and all that, but I ended up getting along really well with her. And so it was a pleasant surprise."