George Clooney Talking About Life With Amal and Their Kids Will Make You Love Him Even More

George Clooney has found domestic bliss.
The 60-year-old actor opened about his marriage with his wife of seven years, Amal Clooney, and their 4-year-old twins Alexander and Ella during the Nov. 15 episode of the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, sharing that he “couldn’t be happier” with life at home.
Although he was once Hollywood’s most notorious bachelor, George’s entire perspective—including his thoughts on fatherhood—shifted when he met Amal, 43.
Describing Amal as "the most extraordinary, smart, brilliant, beautiful woman I've ever met," George said the initial spark he felt for the human rights attorney "was nothing I've ever experienced before, by far."
“Listen, I didn’t want to get married; I didn’t want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love,” he told host Marc Maron. “And I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.”
"I went out with a lot of really nice, smart and talented people. It's just that every once in a while, there's somebody that's specifically for you," he explained. "I feel like Amal and I feel that way."
George and Amal tied the knot in 2014 after less than a year of dating. While the couple actually "never discussed getting married" prior to their engagement, George said, they took a different approach when it came to starting a family.
"It was a discussion," George recalled the moment the two decided to start trying for a child. "We'd been married for about a year and we were at a friend's house and they had a kid there, which was loud and obnoxious and I was like, ‘Oh s--t!'"
According to the two-time Oscar winner, the pair had stepped outside for some quiet time when Amal remarked that she felt they were "awfully lucky in life."
"And I said, ‘Yeah we are, we're lucky we found each other,'" George remembered telling his wife. "And she said, ‘It seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.'"
"I thought about it for maybe a minute," he continued, sharing that neither one of them "had made a decision" about kids at that point. "Then I just said, 'Well, I'm in if you're in.'"
Though both agreed they should start trying for a baby after what George described as an “emotional” conversation, the Hail! Caesar star did not anticipate that Amal would become pregnant with twins.
He joked elsewhere during the episode, "I was gob-smacked because I was kind of up for one, you know?"
"I love it now, and thank god they have each other," he said of his children, whom he and Amal welcomed in June 2017. "During the pandemic, they were together."
For George, fatherhood has certainly added more joy in his life. He told Marc on the podcast, “I couldn’t be more surprised at how happy I am. It’s a very odd thing I do have to say.”
As for his future, the dad of two plans on lightening his workload to spend as much time as he can with his family.
“I had this conversation with Amal the other day because I turned 60. I said, ‘Look, we have to rethink how we’re doing our lives because we’re working a lot—both of us,’” he said, explaining that the couple are now “committed to a certain amount of work” for the year.
"We're going to spend time with our kids, and we're gonna travel again," George added. "You know, we have a house with a lake with a rope swing. I could still do the rope swing at 60, I'm not sure about 80!"