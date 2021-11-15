Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umanksy Reveal Their Favorite Part of Paris Hilton's Wedding

A night to remember.
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy are revealing the most magical moments from niece Paris Hilton's "heartfelt" wedding ceremony to husband Carter Reum last week.
"The wedding was epic. She had a beautiful wedding," Mauricio told E! News exclusively while chatting about his and Kyle's new cover of The Knot Magazine's 25th anniversary issue. "It was amazing. It was just so extraordinary and full of love and fun."
As for Kyle's favorite part of the extravagant nuptials (Paris and Carter said "I do" on Nov. 11 followed by several more days of festivities and four dresses!), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed, "For me, it was I had my aunt there and family we haven't seen in a long time. To have my husband and my girls all together, my daughter Sophia had to come home from college for it. Seeing Paris up there and the woman she's become."
Kyle continued, "What I really, really loved it that she was just so perfectly Paris and she had humor there. I mean when we got married I was so worried about everything being so perfect. I remember a phone rang in the middle of the ceremony and I was like 'Ah!' Paris was making little jokes and she was so relaxed and so cute. We were laughing during the ceremony so I really, really enjoyed that aspect of it."
Mauricio added, "My favorite part were the vows. They both delivered very beautiful vows to each other. They both wrote them and it was just beautiful. I'm a sucker for speeches and vows and all that kind of stuff so that was my favorite, other than the obvious which was the dancing."
Kyle also revealed the three days of festivities actually took a toll on her: she lost her voice.
"I literally can't even talk," the Bravo star laughed. "I already have a deep, low voice so when I have to project in a loud room with a lot of people, I always lose it. Three nights, it's completely gone."
Check out Kyle and Mauricio's The Knot cover now and don't miss Kyle on Peacock's Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip premiering Thursday, Nov. 18.
