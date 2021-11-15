Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umanksy Reveal Their Favorite Part of Paris Hilton's Wedding

Watch : See All 4 of Paris Hilton's STUNNING Wedding Dresses

A night to remember.

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy are revealing the most magical moments from niece Paris Hilton's "heartfelt" wedding ceremony to husband Carter Reum last week.

"The wedding was epic. She had a beautiful wedding," Mauricio told E! News exclusively while chatting about his and Kyle's new cover of The Knot magazine. "It was amazing. It was just so extraordinary and full of love and fun."

As for Kyle's favorite part of the extravagant nuptials (Paris and Carter said "I do" on Nov. 11 followed by several more days of festivities and four dresses!), The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed, "For me, it was I had my aunt there and family we haven't seen in a long time. To have my husband and my girls all together, my daughter Sophia had to come home from college for it. Seeing Paris up there and the woman she's become."