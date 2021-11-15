Why Natti Natasha Kept Her Relationship With Raphy Pina a Secret for So Long

Watch : Natti Natasha Breaks Down New Album: Ones to Watch

Getting real, real quick.

Natti Natasha's decision to take her romantic relationship with her manager Raphy Pina public was a difficult one.

As the reggaetón icon and 2021 People's Choice Awards nominee revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Nov. 15, she didn't want people to conflate her success with the fact that she was dating Raphy, who founded one of the most successful reggaetón record labels of all time.

"You know, manager and artist—it's not seen that much out there," Natti said during the exclusive chat, explaining that she just wanted people to focus on her music.

Plus, as a couple, Natti and Raphy liked being able to "always work things out in private."

However, the pair did eventually go public with their relationship in 2021. They are now engaged, and Natti welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Vida Isabelle Pina Gutiérrez, with Raphy on May 22.