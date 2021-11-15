Sesame Street Debuts First Asian American Muppet

Watch : Michelle Obama Lands Healthy Kids' Show "Waffles + Mochi"

Welcome to the neighborhood.

Sesame Street has made TV history by introducing its first Asian American muppet since the children's TV program first aired 52 years ago. On Mon., Nov. 15, America's beloved kids' show made a new friend and introduced Ji-Young, a 7-year-old Korean American. The new puppet character, played by Sesame Workshop puppeteer Kathleen Kim, joins long-standing favorites Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, Elmo, and Abby Cadabby.

Ji-Young will be a part of "See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special," which is set to set to air on Thanksgiving.

"It's a powerful thing when kids see people like themselves represented on screen and in stories -- it supports them as they figure out who they are and who they want to be," Alan Muraoka, a longtime Sesame Street cast member and co-director of "See Us Coming Together," said in a statement. "We can't wait for families to get to know Ji-Young -- in this special and in future seasons of Sesame Street -- and celebrate some of the Asian and Pacific Islander people in our neighborhood!"