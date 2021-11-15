Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Sesame Street Debuts First Asian American Muppet

Sunny days! A new friend is moving onto Sesame Street! Find out how this history–making muppet is set to make a statement in an upcoming Thanksgiving special.

Welcome to the neighborhood.

Sesame Street has made TV history by introducing its first Asian American muppet since the children's TV program first aired 52 years ago. On Mon., Nov. 15, America's beloved kids' show made a new friend and introduced Ji-Young, a 7-year-old Korean American. The new puppet character, played by Sesame Workshop puppeteer Kathleen Kim, joins long-standing favorites Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Oscar the Grouch, Elmo, and Abby Cadabby.

 Ji-Young will be a part of "See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special," which is set to set to air on Thanksgiving.

"It's a powerful thing when kids see people like themselves represented on screen and in stories -- it supports them as they figure out who they are and who they want to be," Alan Muraoka, a longtime Sesame Street cast member and co-director of "See Us Coming Together," said in a statement. "We can't wait for families to get to know Ji-Young -- in this special and in future seasons of Sesame Street -- and celebrate some of the Asian and Pacific Islander people in our neighborhood!"

The new muppet will play an electric guitar and skateboard through the neighborhood on the special. Kids and adults alike will have a great time this holiday watching her hang out with celebrity guests, including Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, tennis star Naomi Osaka, and Shang-Chi star Simu Liu.

"See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special" will debut on Thanksgiving Day, Thurs., Nov. 25 on Cartoonito on HBO Max, PBS KIDS, and Sesame Street's platforms including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram channels.

 

