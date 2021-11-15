Travis Scott Astroworld Tragedy: 9-Year-Old Child Injured at Concert Dies

Another concertgoer who attended Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in Houston has died.
According to attorney Ben Crump, 9-year-old Ezra Blount passed away after suffering brain trauma in the crowd surge.
"The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son," Crump, who is representing the family, said in a statement to E! News on Sunday, Nov. 14. "This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra's death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer."
According to Crump, Blount sustained life-threatening injuries and was placed in a medically induced coma on life support in an attempt to combat trauma to his brain, liver and kidney.
Crump and his co-counsel previously filed a lawsuit alleging negligence relating to crowd control and failure to provide proper medical attention. Blount is the 10th and youngest person to have died in the disaster.
Approximately 50,000 people traveled to Houston's NRG Park on Nov. 5 to watch Scott, Drake and other artists perform live. Police reported that around 9 p.m. local time, the crowd "began to compress towards the front of the stage" causing panic and injuries.
"People began to fall out, become unconscious," authorizes said. "And it created additional panic."
In a tweet shared on Nov. 6, Scott said he was "absolutely devastated" by the tragic event. "My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," he wrote on Twitter. "Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All."
Scott's partner Kylie Jenner also spoke out and offered thoughts and prayers to those affected.
"I want to make it clear we weren't aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing," she said on Instagram Stories. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted."
Drake also took to social media and said his "heart is broken" for all the victims. "I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can," he wrote on Instagram. "May God be with you all."