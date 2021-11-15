See the Crawleys Head to France in New Downton Abbey Sequel Film Trailer

Watch : Lily James Talks "Downton Abbey" Movie

Looks like the Crawleys have finally learned what a weekend is.

On Monday, Nov. 15, Focus Features released a new trailer for the Downton Abbey sequel film, aptly titled Downton Abbey: A New Era. And it seems the latest chapter of the Crawley family includes a little getaway to the South of France after the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) reveals she's inherited a villa there.

"Years ago, before you were born, I met a man," she tells her captivated family. "And now I've come into the possession of a villa in the South of France."

Responding for the whole family, Mary (Michelle Dockery) utters a simple, "What?"

Though Mary may be surprised by this tidbit from the Dowager Countess' past, we'll never forget that the Crawley matriarch almost ran off with a Russian prince all those years ago. But, enough about that...

Before long, the Crawleys venture off to France, and seem to bring their beloved staff with them. Longtime family butler Mr. Carson (Jim Carter) cheekily declares to wife Mrs. Hughes (Phyllis Logan), "They better be warned, the British are coming."