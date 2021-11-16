Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Mindy Kaling's Holiday Gift Guide Supports Small Businesses on Amazon

Mindy Kaling's curated Amazon collection includes items that she helped design.

By Marenah Dobin Nov 16, 2021 1:00 PMTags
E-comm: Mindy Kaling Holiday Gift GuideGregg DeGuire/WireImage

There's no better time to shop than the present, especially since the holidays will be here before we know it. If you've been wracking your brain trying to come up with unique gift ideas, just turn to Mindy Kaling's curated Amazon collection. She worked with six unique artisans from around the globe to pick the items, some of which she co-designed herself, including a Christmas tree cheese board set and a porcelain vase.

The actress/screenwriter is passionate about supporting small businesses and Amazon Handmade is the perfect place to shop for their products. Amazon Handmade has all the convenience that we love when we shop Amazon and it serves as an easy way to access and support small businesses. Keep on scrolling to see Mindy's must-have picks, including home items, travel accessories, and beauty products.

Meghan Markle, Jessica Alba and More Celeb-Owned Brands Featured in Oprah's Favorite Things List

Christmas Tree Cheese Board Set- 2 Pieces

This adorable set includes two Christmas tree-shaped cheese boards. You can also use them to serve desserts, crackers, and fruit. You can even use them as festive cutting boards.

 

$49
Amazon

Minimalist Ceramic Ring Holder in Coral and Gold

This minimalist ring holder is handmade from porcelain and painted with a smooth, coral glaze. It can even pass for an abstract Christmas tree during the holiday season.

 

$16
Amazon

Sweet Water Decor Warm and Cozy Candle

This Warm and Cozy Candle is made from hand-poured soy wax. The scent is a blend of pine, orange, cinnamon, and clove.

$20
Amazon

Sweet Water Decor Sandalwood Rose Candle

Mindy also recommended another Sweet Water Decor candle. This Sandalwood Rose one includes notes of rose, vanilla, wood, amber, and musk.

$20
Amazon

16J Organics Honey Ginger Anise Body Scrub

This scrub is made by hand in small batches with 100% natural, organic, raw, food grade ingredients. Use this scrub on wet skin, rinse it off, and your skin will feel completely moisturized.

$45
Amazon

16J Organics Creamy Body Oil Moisturizer

This moisturizer is an artisanal, green treatment for dry skin. Just spray it on your wet skin right after the shower, and rub it in to get maximal moisture.

$66
Amazon

16J Organics Body Butter Cream Moisturizer

This cream is 100% natural. it delivers deep hydration, which is just what dry, cracked skin needs in the winter months. This formula is gentle on sensitive skin too. Use this on stretch marks, hands, feet, elbows, and any other area that could use a boost of hydration.

$45
Amazon

The Beehive Vase

This white vase is made from porcelain with 22K gold decorative details. This is truly a one-of-a-kind items since no two vases are exactly alike.

$36
Amazon

Personalized Leather Luggage Tag

You'll always know which bag is yours at the airport with this personalized, leather luggage tag. You can choose up to three characters. This luggage tag is classy, practical, and a great gift for anyone who loves to travel.

$21
Amazon

Thing Stories 100% Natural Rough Linen Bath Towel

This ultra-absorbent towel is perfect to quickly dry your hair. It's natural rough and exfoliating without disturbing sensitive skin. These lightweight towels are also incredibly durable, often lasting up to five times longer than cotton towels. This will become your new go-to towel after shower, for yoga, at the beach, and more.

$32
$29
Amazon

Tiger Ambrosia Maple Wood Bowl

This handmade wooden bowl is made from a solid piece of tiger ambrosia maple. It's just as functional as it is decorative.

 

$65
Amazon

White and Gold Ceramic Cake Stand

Of course this is great to display cake or a pie, but it's so much more than that. Use it to create beautiful tablescape or to hold a bowl of fruit. It's handcrafted from porcelain it's finished with hand-drawn 22k gold details.

 

$80
Amazon

Leather Personalized Travel Case

A personalized gift is aways special. You can get up to three characters on this toiletry bag, with choices to include letters, numbers, and symbols.

$43
Amazon

Molded Leather Valet Tray

Use this leather tray to sort out your desk, organize your jewelry, or to hold other small items. It's beautiful, functional, and the minimalist design makes it an easy addition to any design scheme.

$39
Amazon

If you're looking for more celebrity gift picks from Amazon, check out Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton's holiday gift guide

