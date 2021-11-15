Lisa Rinna's Mom Lois Passes Away at 93

Watch : Lisa Rinna - 2021 Emmys E! Glambot

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has lost an icon.

Lisa Rinna's mother Lois has died on at the age of 93. Lois suffered a stroke last week on Nov. 10.

Lisa's daughter Amelia Hamlin confirmed Lois' passing on Monday, Nov. 15 with an Instagram tribute. "My guardian angel for the rest of time..I love you so much my Lolo," Amelia wrote today. "You were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything. Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you."

Amelia added, "Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman… and just like that.. you're back with Frank.. I know they're having a party for you.. and you are dancing your way through heaven… 'I did it my way..' 'Me too.' 5:05 am."

Lisa commented, "Heaven Has a new Angel."