Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Paris HiltonPeople's Choice AwardsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Lisa Rinna's Mom Lois Passes Away at 93

"Heaven has a new angel," Lisa Rinna wrote after her mother Lois died at the age of 93 following a stroke. The mother-daughter duo were fan favorites on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

By Samantha Bergeson Nov 15, 2021 5:09 PMTags
TVReality TVLisa RinnaReal HousewivesBravoThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsNBCUAmelia Hamlin
Watch: Lisa Rinna - 2021 Emmys E! Glambot

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has lost an icon.

Lisa Rinna's mother Lois has died on at the age of 93. Lois suffered a stroke last week on Nov. 10.

Lisa's daughter Amelia Hamlin confirmed Lois' passing on Monday, Nov. 15 with an Instagram tribute. "My guardian angel for the rest of time..I love you so much my Lolo," Amelia wrote today. "You were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend. My strength. My rock. My everything. Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you."

Amelia added, "Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman… and just like that.. you're back with Frank.. I know they're having a party for you.. and you are dancing your way through heaven… 'I did it my way..' 'Me too.' 5:05 am." 

Lisa commented, "Heaven Has a new Angel."

photos
The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives

In honor of her mother, Lisa shared a series of family photos. "My hero," Lisa captioned a video of Lois dancing. 

"Let's all raise a glass to Lois," Lisa wrote on another former snapshot of Lois ordering a drink. 

Trending Stories

1

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

2

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

3

Every Easter Egg in Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" Video

Lisa's RHOBH co-stars shared their support in honoring Lois on Nov. 14. "With my family and we're toasting dear Lois tonight," Crystal Kung Minkoff commented. "Cheers to plum wine," Teddi Mellencamp added. 

Lisa previously announced that Lois had a stroke on Nov. 10. "I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke, I am with her now," Lisa captioned an old video of Lois dancing to Justin Bieber's "Despacito" remix. "So let's celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions."

Lois has appeared several times over the years on RHOBH and previously suffered a "devastating" stroke in 2013, as Lisa tweeted in May 2019. Lisa's daughter Delilah Belle shared that she had "no words" after saying goodbye to her "nana." 

"I love you forever nana FaceTiming you today and laughing then crying with you was one of the hardest things I've had to do," Delilah commented. 

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.) 

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Kristen Stewart Recalls Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

2

Adele Recalls the Moment She Knew Marriage to Simon Konecki Was Over

3

Every Easter Egg in Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" Video

4

Kim Kardashian Jokes About Marriage at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party

5

Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul