All the Easter Eggs in Taylor Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me" Music Video Directed by Blake Lively

The red scarf is back.
Taylor Swift just dropped the music video for her newly released track, "I Bet You Think About Me" featuring Chris Stapleton, on Monday, Nov. 15. It turns out Blake Lively, who directed and co-wrote the visual, wasn't the only star the Grammy winner collaborated with on the project following the release of her re-recorded Red album.
Miles Teller is at the center of the music video as the guy who can't seem to move on from his ex—aptly played by Taylor—even at his own wedding. He sees her everywhere: One minute she's popping up while he's rehearsing his vows, the next she's sauntering around the reception (all while wearing different red ensembles, of course).
There's one appearance that stands out among the rest, though. As Miles' character pictures Taylor delivering a rousing speech, she pulls out a present for the bride—played by none other than Miles' wife in real life, Keleigh Teller.
What's in the gift box? A very familiar-looking red scarf.
Taylor sings about the same scarf in "All Too Well," and the accessory played a big role in her short film of the same name.
There are plenty of additional Easter eggs throughout the "I Bet You Think About Me" music video, from the more obvious (Taylor wearing her "RED" ring) to the more speculative.
For example, fans searched for signs of which album Taylor planned to re-record next, with some pointing to the seagulls on the cake Taylor smashes—similar to those that appear on the cover of 1989—as an indication that the 2014 album is is being queued up. Others theorized that the entire wedding theme was a nod to Speak Now, and, therefore, must be next.
Then there's the notion that Taylor teased an entirely new project: a collaboration with Ed Sheeran as part of his recently released album, Equals.
As one fan account pointed out, the marks on the cake in the "I Bet You Think About Me" music video resembled an equal sign. Plus, when teasing the release, Blake used the emoji for a joker in a deck of cards, and Ed just so happens to have a song on Equals called "The Joker and the Queen."
Perhaps there's an upcoming remixed version of the track featuring Taylor?
Anything is possible, TBH.
As Taylor previously announced on Sunday, Nov. 14, the "I Bet You Think About Me" music video was directed and co-written by Blake.
"I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut," Taylor wrote on Instagram and Twitter. "Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell."
The entire weekend was a big one for Taylor, as Friday, Nov. 12 marked the release of her re-recorded Red album and the aforementioned "All Too Well" short film. She also performed her new 10-minute version of "All Too Well" on Saturday Night Live.
Now it’s time to break out your magnifying glass and see the Easter eggs for yourself in the "I Bet You Think About Me" music video above.