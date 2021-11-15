Kristen Stewart Recalls “Young and Stupid” Twilight Romance With Robert Pattinson

Watch : "Twilight" 12 Years Later: E! News Rewind

This is something we can sink our teeth into.



Ahead of her highly anticipated upcoming role in the Princess Diana biopic, Spencer, much to the delight of Twihards everywhere, Kristen Stewart is reflecting on another character (and relationship) that captivated audiences everywhere for years: Her role as Bella in the Twilight series.

The actress, 31, opened up about the filming process—and subsequent fandom—in a recent interview with The New Yorker. For starters, the films' director, Catherine Hardwicke, told the publication that during the audition process, Kristen "just kind of mentioned that she was raised with wolves, real wolves—that the family took care of wolves." (In reality, they were wolf hybrids, also known as wolf dogs, as Kristen's mom explained to Us Weekly in 2013).

As you can imagine, that was just the kind of real-life experience Hardwicke was looking for in Bella, whose second love interest in the film is Jacob (Taylor Lautner), a shapeshifter who turns into a wolf.