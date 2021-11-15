These New Maisel Season 4 Pics Will Turn Your Frown Upside Down

Watch : Why "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Cast Was Surprised By SAG Win

Oh, honey. The show must go on!

On Nov. 14, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel released first-look photos from the upcoming season to fans' delight. " Here's a look at Season 4 of #MrsMaisel – let us know what you think!"

The images from the popular period comedy images feature Rachel Brosnahan (Midge) down and out after getting fired from Shy Baldwin's international tour. The disappointment is evident in her face as she plops down backstage and sinks into a world of despair. Sometimes, yes, poor Midge, people let you down, but you know you cannot run away just yet.

Executive producer Dan Palladino said in a June 2021 Glamour article that, "We're going to be telling the Maisel story slightly differently in the coming season."

The Instagram account of the fan-favorite dramedy, which follows the the life of standup comedian Midge, also revealed a second image of Tony Shalhoub (Abe) and Marin Hinkle (Rose) sitting together and dining in front of what appears to be a TV in their living room. Drinking wine and indulging in steak and potatoes, they stare straight at the glowing wonder in front of them.