Adele's One Night Only: A Breakdown of Every Must-See Moment

Watch : Necessary Realness: Adele Rings in Sad Girl Winter

It was Adele's big night—and the music was just the tip of the emotional iceberg.

After years of waiting, fans were finally back in Adele's orbit on Sunday, Nov. 14 as she performed some of her new music for the first time ahead of the release of her highly anticipated album, 30. Appearing atop Mount Hollywood with the iconic Griffith Observatory behind her, it was a fitting spot for one of the biggest stars of our time to make her return to the stage. In front of a sea of celebrity guests, she serenaded the crowd—and fans watching around the world—with the best of her discography, including signature songs like "When We Were Young," "Hello" and "Someone Like You."

But that was only part of the One Night Only special on CBS. She also sat down with Oprah Winfrey to unpack it all: Divorce, weight loss, love, her late father, young son, and her path forward—and you can bet Adele kept it real with us through it all.

For example, as she told Oprah while reflecting on the aftermath of her divorce, "Made my feet hurt, walking through all of that concrete."