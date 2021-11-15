Watch Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Reveal Their Biggest Celebrity Crushes

Watch : Dax Shepard Talks Past "Open" Relationship Before Kristen Bell

Move over, Brad Pitt. There's a new bromance in town for Dax Shepard.



While the comedian and the actress only have eyes for each other, they each revealed their celebrity crushes during the Nov. 15 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Although Dax said Brad once held a special space on his list, he noted there's someone else who has managed to race to the top: formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo.

"I'm embarrassed to say, I did what these men do—I got a younger model," Dax joked to host Ellen DeGeneres. "I watched this Drive to Survive thing on Netflix…And then I became obsessed with Formula One and then I interviewed Daniel Ricciardo on the podcast and then he and I kinda hit it off. Then, I pushed hard, got a phone number and we've just really been building this thing that's culminated in us seeing the world together, really."