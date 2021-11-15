Adele Reveals How She Met Her Boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele is offering rare insight into her relationship with Rich Paul.
The Grammy-winning superstar dished on the moment she met her sports agent boyfriend during CBS' Adele One Night Only special on Nov. 14. "I met him at a birthday party, we were on the dance floor," she told Oprah Winfrey about their initial encounter. "And then we met a couple years later. We went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting and I'm like ‘A business meeting about what?' And then it was the first time we hung out on our own. Without friends and I think that was a natural way that people would meet each other in real life."
So what is it about Rich that has Adele so smitten? "He's just hilarious. He's so funny," she shared. "And very smart. Very, very smart. It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."
Referring to her lead single from her upcoming album 30, she added, "He's making it easy on me."
Adele, 33, and Rich, 39, first sparked romance rumors in July—just four months after finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki. After months of being spotted out on date nights, in September, Adele and Rich made their love Instagram official.
The "Hello" songstress also shared why this love is different from past relationships. "[It's] the first time I've loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else," she revealed. "Yeah, by arriving and turning up. Maybe I'm getting a different version of him as well. It's just timing."
She continued: "It will be interesting to see what my reaction is like in general to anything that hurts me at all now that I feel so secure in myself and I'm talking outside of romance as well. It will be interesting to see how close I'll let it come to me."
Adele may be dating a sports agent, but in this phase of her life—there are no more games.
"I don't treat [love] like a game anymore," she said. "You know that thing that, ‘You're going to hurt me so I'm gonna hurt you first?' I'm not like that anymore." Instead, she said she's looking for, "Peace of mind and stability. I don't have to expect someone else to give me stability. I can also be stable by myself. A solid house that doesn't blow over in a storm."