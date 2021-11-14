Hilary Duff, Vanessa Bryant and More Stars Who Dazzled at the Baby2Baby Event

Watch : Hilary Duff Shares Son's Heartfelt Poem While Recovering From COVID-19

Lights, camera, fashion!

On Saturday, Nov. 13, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars brought the glitz and the glamour to celebrate a good cause: Baby2Baby's 10-year gala. The nonprofit organization, which provides resources and essentials to children living in poverty, hosted the event in West Hollywood, Calif.

A-listers, especially many who've worked with Baby2Baby in the past, stepped out in their finest attire to mark the special occasion.

Case in point? Hilary Duff lit up the room in a dazzling hot pink dress by Osman, which featured a plunging neckline, dramatic sleeve and thigh-high slit. The How I Met Your Father star shimmered on the red carpet with her gown's blinding sequins, her Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry pieces and bright pink lipstick.

"@baby2baby your tireless effort, kindness, and love reaches beyond words," Hilary wrote in part on Instagram.

Kerry Washington took a similar approach as the former Disney Channel star, and wore a blush-colored Prada gown that was embellished with silver jewels. She summed up her look perfectly on Instagram, sharing, "Saturday night sparkle."