Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Britney SpearsParis HiltonPeople's Choice AwardsShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Hilary Duff, Vanessa Bryant and More Stars Who Dazzled at the Baby2Baby Event

The biggest and brightest stars stepped out in style to celebrate a good cause, Baby2Baby's 10-year gala in West Hollywood, Calif.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 14, 2021 10:31 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetCelebritiesEvents
Watch: Hilary Duff Shares Son's Heartfelt Poem While Recovering From COVID-19

Lights, camera, fashion!

On Saturday, Nov. 13, Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars brought the glitz and the glamour to celebrate a good cause: Baby2Baby's 10-year gala. The nonprofit organization, which provides resources and essentials to children living in poverty, hosted the event in West Hollywood, Calif.

A-listers, especially many who've worked with Baby2Baby in the past, stepped out in their finest attire to mark the special occasion.

Case in point? Hilary Duff lit up the room in a dazzling hot pink dress by Osman, which featured a plunging neckline, dramatic sleeve and thigh-high slit. The How I Met Your Father star shimmered on the red carpet with her gown's blinding sequins, her Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry pieces and bright pink lipstick.

"@baby2baby your tireless effort, kindness, and love reaches beyond words," Hilary wrote in part on Instagram.

Kerry Washington took a similar approach as the former Disney Channel star, and wore a blush-colored Prada gown that was embellished with silver jewels. She summed up her look perfectly on Instagram, sharing, "Saturday night sparkle."

photos
2019 Baby2Baby Gala: Star Sightings

Other stand-out fashion moments included Ciara's sheer chocolate-colored outfit, Kate Hudson's larger-than-life floral gown and Vanessa Bryant's ultra-glamorous feathery dress.

But don't just take our word for it! See all of the fabulous red carpet looks in our gallery below.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Hilary Duff

The actress, singer and mom of three showcases a sparkling raspberry style.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Kerry Washington

The Scandal alum showcases a bedazzled look.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant

Mom and daughter wow in glam pink looks.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Ciara

The singer and mother of three showcases a glam style.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Jeannie Mai

The pregnant star cradles her baby bump.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Jennifer Garner, Jessica Alba, Kerry Washington & Kate Hudson

The four actress pose for a group pic.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Jennifer Garner

The actress and mom of three poses in a strapless black style.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Kate Hudson

The actress and mom of three poses in a floral style.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Hilary Duff & Mandy Moore

The two stars pose together inside.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Nicole Richie

The fashion designer and mother of two appears inside.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Shay Mitchell

The Pretty Little Liars alum and mother of one showcases a sleek black style.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Jenna Dewan

The actress wows in a floral look.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Jessica Alba

The actress and Honest Company founder is all smiles.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby
Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel

The supermodel appears with her husband.

Trending Stories

1

Joe Jonas, Selena Gomez and Others Support Taylor Swift at SNL

2

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Get Naughty at Simon Huck's Wedding

3

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Passionate Birthday Tribute to Travis Barke

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Joe Jonas, Selena Gomez and Others Support Taylor Swift at SNL

2

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Get Naughty at Simon Huck's Wedding

3

Kourtney Kardashian Shares Passionate Birthday Tribute to Travis Barke

4

Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Found Dead at 25

5
Exclusive

How Taylor Swift Cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in Her Short Film