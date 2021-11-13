How Taylor Swift Cast Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink in Short Film All Too Well

Watch : Taylor Swift's "All Too Well" Short Film is Here!

Taylor Swift had only two people in mind to star in her All Too Well short film: Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink.

In the project, the Teen Wolf alum and the Stranger Things actress play love interests in turmoil. Taylor also appears herself and directed the angst-filled short, which includes a new, 10-minute version of the track of the same name that appears on her re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red, which was released Friday, Nov. 12, amid a battle over control of the pop star's music.

"I got their numbers and sent them text messages and I had already created an entire treatment and script and like, visual kind of references of what I wanted to do," Taylor told E!'s Daily Pop about casting Dylan and Sadie. "I wanted to have everything ready, like, this is my DP, this is who we are using for set design, this is who we are using for editing, this is who we are using for, this is the producer. I wanted them to know all of the information so they could make a choice and sent them the song."

Speaking at the premiere of All Too Well in New York Friday, Taylor continued, "They had the song before anyone else had the song and when they said yes, I was so elated because I didn't have backups in mind."