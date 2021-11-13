Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Lady Gaga Sets the House of Gucci Red Carpet Ablaze With Fiery Look

To nobody's surprise, Lady Gaga made a show-stopping appearance at the Milan premiere of the House of Gucci. See her red hot look below!

By Alyssa Morin Nov 13, 2021 10:33 PMTags
Watch: Lady Gaga SLAYS "House of Gucci" U.K. Premiere

Lady (Gaga) in red!

Once again, Lady Gaga is making fans swoon with her fierce and fabulous fashion. On Saturday, Nov. 13, the Grammy winner set the red carpet ablaze at the Milan premiere for the House of Gucci, in which she stars as femme fatale Patrizia Reggiani in the upcoming Ridley Scott film.

The "Rain On Me" singer sashayed down the red carpet at The Space Cinema Odeon in a fiery red Atelier Versace dress. The custom design hugged her curves with its sultry corset-like bodice that featured peek-a-boo cutouts and a plunging neckline. Lady Gaga turned up the heat even more as the head-turning piece also had a thigh-high slit and floor-length train.

She accessorized with jewelry from Tiffany & Co., crimson-colored platform heels and a bold makeup look that included a dramatic smoky eye. 

"I cried all day doing press in Milan," the superstar captioned her Instagram. "I am so grateful and humbled to be in our movie #HouseOfGucci...Father, Son, and tonight…Haus of @Versace."

photos
Lady Gaga, Adam Driver and More Stars Attend House of Gucci U.K. Premiere

Lady Gaga was styled by Sandra Amador and Tom Eerebout, who have been the masterminds behind some of her press tour fashion.

From her ultra-glamorous purple gown for the film's U.K. premiere to her crystal-embellished Gucci outfit, see Lady Gaga's recent show-stopping looks in our gallery below!

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Lady (Gaga) in Red

Atelier Versace and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP via Getty Images
Femme Fatale
Robino Salvatore/GC Images
Monochromatic Muse
TheImageDirect.com
Rock Star Royalty

In Alexander McQueen

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
Old Hollywood

In Celine

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
Red Hot, Hot, Hot

In Atelier Versace and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Neil Mockford / Ricky Vigil M/GC Images
High Fashion

In Et Ochs

BACKGRID
Gaga for Gucci

In Gucci

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Purple Rain

In Gucci

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Living for the Applause

Atelier Versace and Tiffany & Co. jewelry

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures
Dramatic Entrance

In Gucci

John Phillips/Getty Images for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios and Universal Pictures
Poker Face

In Gucci

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Strike a Pose

In Gucci

The House of Gucci will hit theaters in the U.S. on Nov. 24.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

