The Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams Leaves Hospital After "Scary" Medical Emergency

Tayshia Adams is on the mend after a "scary" health incident—and is also well-hydrated!

On Thursday, Nov. 11, the 31-year-old Bachelorette star had posted on her Instagram Story footage of herself on a hospital bed, hooked up with an IV. While she did not reveal her ailment, fans speculated it might have something to do with her competing in the New York City Marathon with fiancé Zac Clark over the weekend. She later cited pain from walking.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, she gave an update, saying she was home and felt "somewhat decent" after being diagnosed with a kidney infection, which she added did not appear to be related to her recent activities.

Adams said in a series of Instagram Story videos that on Wednesday night, she was tossing and turning due to stomach pain, which she started to experience to a lesser degree a couple days prior. She said that by Thursday morning, "I couldn't even sit up straight because I was in so much pain. Like, I was like crouching over. It was level 9.5."