Kim Kardashian Visits Gas Station Mini-Mart in Her Glam Dress From Paris Hilton's Wedding

Three words: Gas station glam!
Kim Kardashian made sure her fashion statement at Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's lavish wedding wouldn't go unnoticed, even after the celebration. After the Paris in Love star tied the knot with the businessman on Nov. 11 at a private estate in Bel Air, Calif., the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum strutted her stuff at a convenience store in Malibu, Calif.
But instead of slipping into something comfy and cozy, the KKW Beauty founder was photographed looking ultra-glam in her risqué black dress by Rick Owens as she left a gas station's mini-mart.
The daring dress featured a voluminous skirt and a plunging neckline that went down to the bodice, showing off her toned physique. Kim accessorized with a black clutch, large Balenciaga hoops and heels that were reminiscent of her 2021 Met Gala shoes.
Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality TV star shared a closer look at her ensemble by posting a collage of candid snapshots that captured the gown's design.
She captioned her Instagram post on Saturday, Nov. 13, "Pumpkin spice and everything nice for Paris's wedding!"
Kim wasn't just any kind of guest at the Simple Life star's wedding. The SKIMS founder, who previously served as Paris' wardrobe organizer, shared a sweet moment of herself helping the bride look picture-perfect.
At one point, Kim was seen helping Paris adjust her floor-length floral embroidered veil, which complemented her Oscar de la Renta gown—just one of the many designs she wore!
"Kim had a sweet pep talk with Paris and helped her with her dress," a source previously told E! News, who described the ceremony as "intimate" with the couple's "closest family and friends" witnessing their special day.
"I finally got to kiss my Prince and begin the happily ever after I've been dreaming of since I was a little girl," the bride wrote in a blog post the morning after she and Carter tied the knot. "It was a true fairytale wedding."
"The exchanging of our vows, and then our 'I do's' were definitely a dream. I finally became a wife to the most charming Prince!" she continued. "It was the best day and night of my life. If I could do it all again I would in a heartbeat. I was incredibly happy being surrounded by so many loved ones and for everyone to be catching up and letting loose and celebrating."
Paris' wedding wasn't the only event where Kim lent a helping hand just before the start of the weekend.
On Friday, Nov. 12, the beauty mogul celebrated a pre-wedding party for family friend, Simon Huck, and his fiancé, Phil Riportella. While there, Kim played comedian for the night and joked about her love life in a lively speech.
"I was a little bit confused because I haven't really figured out this marriage thing myself," she quipped, according to an Instagram Story video posted by fellow guest and mutual friend, Derek Blasberg. "So I don't know what kind of advice and things I'm going to give to you guys tonight."