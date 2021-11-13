Kim Kardashian Visits Gas Station Mini-Mart in Her Glam Dress From Paris Hilton's Wedding

Watch : Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony: DETAILS

Three words: Gas station glam!

Kim Kardashian made sure her fashion statement at Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's lavish wedding wouldn't go unnoticed, even after the celebration. After the Paris in Love star tied the knot with the businessman on Nov. 11 at a private estate in Bel Air, Calif., the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum strutted her stuff at a convenience store in Malibu, Calif.

But instead of slipping into something comfy and cozy, the KKW Beauty founder was photographed looking ultra-glam in her risqué black dress by Rick Owens as she left a gas station's mini-mart.

The daring dress featured a voluminous skirt and a plunging neckline that went down to the bodice, showing off her toned physique. Kim accessorized with a black clutch, large Balenciaga hoops and heels that were reminiscent of her 2021 Met Gala shoes.

Taking to Instagram, the 41-year-old reality TV star shared a closer look at her ensemble by posting a collage of candid snapshots that captured the gown's design.