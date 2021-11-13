Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Marriage Experience at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party

Watch : Pete Davidson Addresses Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors?!

When it comes to marriage, Kim Kardashian's got jokes.

On Friday, Nov. 12, the 41-year-old reality star, who is in the midst of divorcing Kanye West, her third husband, attended a pre-wedding party for family friend Simon Huck and his fiancé Phil Riportella, who are getting married this weekend. At the bash, which took place at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., Kim launched into an impromptu standup comedy routine while giving a speech about marriage, as seen in an Instagram Story video posted by fellow guest and mutual Derek Blasberg.

"I was a little bit confused because I haven't really figured out this marriage thing myself," she said, drawing laughs, "so I don't know what kind of advice and things I'm going to give to you guys tonight."

In February, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, her husband of seven years and father of their four children—North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.

In a recent interview on the Drink Champs podcast, Ye referred to the reality star as his "wife" and said he was trying to "save my family and keep my family together."