Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Marriage Experience at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party

When it comes to marriage, Kim Kardashian's got jokes.
On Friday, Nov. 12, the 41-year-old reality star, who is in the midst of divorcing Kanye West, her third husband, attended a pre-wedding party for family friend Simon Huck and his fiancé Phil Riportella, who are getting married this weekend. At the bash, which took place at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., Kim launched into an impromptu standup comedy routine while giving a speech about marriage, as seen in an Instagram Story video posted by fellow guest and mutual Derek Blasberg.
"I was a little bit confused because I haven't really figured out this marriage thing myself," she said, drawing laughs, "so I don't know what kind of advice and things I'm going to give to you guys tonight."
In February, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye, her husband of seven years and father of their four children—North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.
In a recent interview on the Drink Champs podcast, Ye referred to the reality star as his "wife" and said he was trying to "save my family and keep my family together."
Kim, fresh off her well-received SNL debut last month and following recent outings with cast member and comedian Pete Davidson, unleashed more jokes at Simon and Phil's pre-wedding party. Another video from the bash, whose poster is unknown and which has circulated online, shows Kim joking about her second wedding. In 2011, she wed basketball player Kris Humphries. She filed for divorce 72 days later.
Kim first wed in 2000, eloping with music producer Damon Thomas in Las Vegas. They finalized a divorce four years later.
At Simon and Phil's pre-wedding party, guests included another engaged couple: Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who proposed to the reality star last month after dating for under a year.
A day before the bash, Kim attended the star-studded wedding of her longtime friend Paris Hilton and Carter Reum, whose wedding festivities continued Friday with an after-party at the Santa Monica Pier.