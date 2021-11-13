Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Paris Hilton Is Pretty in Pink at Her and Carter Reum's Wedding Carnival After-Party

One day after getting married, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum were in total newlywed bliss as they packed on the PDA and flashed wide smiles during their carnival-themed party on Nov. 12.

By Alyssa Morin Nov 13, 2021 6:00 PM
Paris Hilton just took "blushing bride" to a whole new level with her latest style statement!

The Paris In Love star, who tied the knot with businessman Carter Reum on Thursday, Nov. 11, continued their wedding celebrations with a fun and festive carnival-themed after-party at Los Angeles' Santa Monica Pier on Friday, Nov. 12.

To mark the special occasion, the Simple Life alum stole the spotlight in a custom Alice + Oliva dress. The bright flamingo pink design featured a ruffled crystal-embellished tulle skirt and equally dazzling mesh sleeves. She tied her perfectly pink look together with matching platform boots, a veil and heart-shaped sunglasses.

Carter twinned with his wife, wearing a bubblegum pink T-shirt paired with a navy blue jacket and matching pants.

The two lovebirds were in total newlywed bliss as they packed on the PDA and flashed wide smiles throughout the night. According to Paris' Instagram Stories, she and Carter went all out with their celebration.

photos
Emma Roberts, Evan Ross and More Stars Arrive For Paris Hilton's Extravagant Wedding

Not only did the couple have plenty of carnival games for guests to play and Paris-themed prizes, but they also served delicious treats such as funnel cakes, hot dogs and lemonade. Plus, a carnival party wouldn't be complete without a Ferris Wheel.

Stars such as Nicky Hilton, Demi Lovato, Diplo and more joined the pair for their after-party. But don't just take our word for it, see inside Paris and Carter's fun-filled carnival celebration in our gallery below!

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Diplo, Paris Hilton & Carter Reum
Miles Diggs/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Gigi Gorgeous & Gottmik
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum
Miles Diggs/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton, Billy Idol, Nicky Hilton & Kathy Hilton
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Demi Lovato
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton
Miles Diggs/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Faye Resnick & Nicky Hilton
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Lance Bass & Michael Turchin
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Stacy Keibler
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Carter Reum
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Caroline D'Amore
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Paris Hilton & Demi Lovato

