Paris Hilton Is Pretty in Pink at Her and Carter Reum's Wedding Carnival After-Party

Watch : See All 4 of Paris Hilton's STUNNING Wedding Dresses

Paris Hilton just took "blushing bride" to a whole new level with her latest style statement!

The Paris In Love star, who tied the knot with businessman Carter Reum on Thursday, Nov. 11, continued their wedding celebrations with a fun and festive carnival-themed after-party at Los Angeles' Santa Monica Pier on Friday, Nov. 12.

To mark the special occasion, the Simple Life alum stole the spotlight in a custom Alice + Oliva dress. The bright flamingo pink design featured a ruffled crystal-embellished tulle skirt and equally dazzling mesh sleeves. She tied her perfectly pink look together with matching platform boots, a veil and heart-shaped sunglasses.

Carter twinned with his wife, wearing a bubblegum pink T-shirt paired with a navy blue jacket and matching pants.

The two lovebirds were in total newlywed bliss as they packed on the PDA and flashed wide smiles throughout the night. According to Paris' Instagram Stories, she and Carter went all out with their celebration.