Paris Hilton Is Pretty in Pink at Her and Carter Reum's Wedding Carnival After-Party

Paris Hilton just took "blushing bride" to a whole new level with her latest style statement!
The Paris In Love star, who tied the knot with businessman Carter Reum on Thursday, Nov. 11, continued their wedding celebrations with a fun and festive carnival-themed after-party at Los Angeles' Santa Monica Pier on Friday, Nov. 12.
To mark the special occasion, the Simple Life alum stole the spotlight in a custom Alice + Oliva dress. The bright flamingo pink design featured a ruffled crystal-embellished tulle skirt and equally dazzling mesh sleeves. She tied her perfectly pink look together with matching platform boots, a veil and heart-shaped sunglasses.
Carter twinned with his wife, wearing a bubblegum pink T-shirt paired with a navy blue jacket and matching pants.
The two lovebirds were in total newlywed bliss as they packed on the PDA and flashed wide smiles throughout the night. According to Paris' Instagram Stories, she and Carter went all out with their celebration.
Not only did the couple have plenty of carnival games for guests to play and Paris-themed prizes, but they also served delicious treats such as funnel cakes, hot dogs and lemonade. Plus, a carnival party wouldn't be complete without a Ferris Wheel.
Stars such as Nicky Hilton, Demi Lovato, Diplo and more joined the pair for their after-party. But don't just take our word for it, see inside Paris and Carter's fun-filled carnival celebration in our gallery below!