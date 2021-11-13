Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Sing One of Archie's Favorite Songs to Afghan Refugee Children

Watch : Meghan Markle Honors Princess Diana at NYC Gala

On Veteran's Day, Afghan schoolchildren at a U.S. military base had a surprise and musical visit with a couple of VIP guests: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, in honor of the U.S. holiday and the U.K. and Commonwealth Nations' Remembrance Day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited Task Force Liberty's temporary facilities for more than 10,000 refugees from Afghanistan, located in Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

There, Meghan and Harry helped students in their conversational English class and even led them in a rendition of the classic children's song "Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes," one of the students' favorites, the couple's spokesperson said in a statement. The duke and duchess told the kids that the song is also one of their 2-year-old son Archie Harrison's favorite tunes.

Meghan and Harry, also parents to 5-month-old daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana, also spoke to individual students and asked staff about common terms in Dari, saying to everyone, "Tashakur," meaning "Thank you," the spokesperson said.