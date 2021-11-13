Chris Daughtry's Daughter Hannah Found Dead at 25

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

American Idol alum and rocker Chris Daughtry and wife Deanna Daughtry are mourning the sudden death of their eldest daughter, Hannah.

Nashville police found the 25-year-old dead inside her home in the Tenn. capital on Friday, Nov. 12, People reported. The department had no immediate comment when reached by E! News.

Following Hannah's passing, her mom paid tribute to her on Instagram, writing, "My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah. Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of my daughter Hannah."

Deanna continued, "We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken."

Chris, who rose to fame as frontman of the rock band Daughtry after being a finalist on American Idol's fifth season in 2006, has halted his group's tour.

"Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry's daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been cancelled or postponed," the couple said in a statement to E! News.