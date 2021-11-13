Britney Spears’ Conservator Reacts to Official Termination

One of Britney Spears' conservators has weighed in after a judge terminated the legal arrangement.
On Nov. 12, a Los Angeles judge officially ended Britney's conservatorship of nearly 14 years. Her father, Jamie Spears, served as both conservator of her estate and person until 2019. At that time, he stepped down from the personal side, and Jodi Montgomery has temporarily filled in for the past two years. Jamie was suspended as conservator of her estate in September and replaced by businessman John Zabel to handle Britney's financials.
"Throughout the conservatorship, Ms. Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Ms. Spears and it has always been her goal to give Ms. Spears a path towards termination of her conservatorship," Jodi's attorney, Lauriann Wright, said in a statement obtained by E! News on Nov. 12.
She continued, "That day is now here."
According to the attorney, Jodi "is happy to continue working for Ms. Spears and assisting Ms. Spears in her freedom, independence, growth, wellness, and happiness outside of the conservatorship."
Jodi's role in the conservatorship included restricting and limiting guests, arranging security, managing caretakers and security guards and communicating with medical staffers about Britney's wellbeing, according to a court petition filed in March.
Jodi's lawyer said in July that Britney "asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve" amid the court battle, noting, "Ms. Montgomery will continue to serve as a conservator for as long as Ms. Spears and the Court desire her to do so."
Britney and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, spent Friday afternoon celebrating her legal win. As Sam put it, "History was made today. Britney is Free!"
"I love my fans so much it's crazy," Britney wrote on Instagram, not long after the judge ended her conservatorship. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever." She included the hashtag #FreedBritney.
"I'm so proud of her," Britney's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, said outside the courthouse. "I thank her. I thank her for her courage and voice and power and I thank her for our relationship, not only is this momentous for Britney… but she helped shine a light on conservatorships and guardianships from coast to coast. California to New York."
He went on, "That took a tremendous amount of insight, courage and grace."
Britney has previously criticized her conservatorship as "abusive," saying it has controlled her life as she worked 70 hours a week. However, Jamie's lawyer has defended his actions.
In September, his attorney said in a statement, "All of his actions were well within the parameters of the authority conferred upon him by the court. His actions were done with the knowledge and consent of Britney, her court-appointed attorney, and/or the court. Jamie's record as conservator—and the court's approval of his actions—speak for themselves."
E! News has reached out to reps for Britney and Jamie for comment but hasn't heard back.