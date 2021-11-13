Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Paris Hilton's Stylist Reveals How to Get Her Wedding Day Hair

Celebrity hair stylist Eduardo Ponce breaks down the steps and products you need to recreate the reality TV star's timeless updo for your own nuptials.

By Emily Spain Nov 13, 2021 1:04 AM
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum, Wedding, Hair, ReceptionChristopher Polk/Shutterstock

There is a really good chance we may never get over Paris Hilton's wedding look

From her breathtaking Oscar de La Renta dress to the sentimental venue, the reality TV star's wedding is what Pinterest wedding board dreams are made of. But, can we just talk about her elegant updo for a hot minute?

Luckily, Paris' hair stylist Eduardo Ponce gave E! an exclusive step-by-step product breakdown on how he got the Paris in Love star's hair ready for her walk down the aisle.

"The overall inspiration for Paris' wedding day was 'timeless beauty,'" Eduardo explained. "We wanted Paris to look fresh and chic. The dress is such a masterpiece that we didn't want to over do the glam. We kept it clean and simple." 

For Eduardo's complete breakdown, keep scrolling! 

UNITE Hair 7Seconds Detangler

"To prep Paris' hair, I applied 7Seconds Detangler on damp hair followed by Boosta Volumizing Spray."

$31
Dermstore
Volume Spray $29
Dermstore
Shop both @
Unite

Session-Max Spray

"Then I blow dried and sectioned out her bangs and started shaping the back side, while adding in Luxy clip-in extensions for fullness. I love using Session-Max Spray at the base of the hair after teasing before clipping in extensions. This adds more grit for extensions to stay in place."

$30
Dermstore
$30
Unite

Unite Second Day Finishing Cream

"Next, I shaped the hair into a mid ponytail, using Second Day Finishing Cream, Session-Max Spray and a Utiles hair tie to secure the ponytail."

$26
Amazon
$26
Unite

Unite Second Day Finishing Cream + Smooth&Shine Styling Cream

"To shape Paris' pony into a sleek bun, I used a cocktail of Second Day Finishing Cream and Smooth&Shine Styling Cream throughout. Once pinning everything in place, I started working on the bang pieces and added in more Luxy clip-ins for length."

Finishing Cream $26
Amazon
Styling Cream $17
Walmart
Buy both @
Unite

Unite Smooth&Shine Styling Cream

"Using a T3 Micro curling iron, I shaped the bangs and used Smooth&Shine Styling Cream to tame any flyaways."

$17
Walmart
Shop Curling Irons @
T3Micro

Unite 7Seconds Glossing Spray & Session-Max Spray

"To finish the look, I applied 7Seconds Glossing Spray and Session-Max Spray to lock everything in."

Max Spray $
Dermstore
Gloss Spray $30
Amazon
Buy both @
Unite

—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz

