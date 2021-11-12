The Law & Order Revival Already Has a Premiere Date

Watch : Happy Birthday Mariska Hargitay!: E! News Rewind

The Law & Order revival has set a court premiere date.

On Friday, Nov. 12, NBC revealed that the original Law & Order series will return far sooner than anyone thought, as the new premiere date has been set for Thursday, February 24. This will be season twenty-one for the Dick Wolf-created series, which will air on Thursday nights on the Peacock Network. Law & Order's return comes 11 years after the show's initial conclusion in 2010 after 20 seasons. The police procedural, which first premiered in 1990, is a fan favorite as much as it is the creator's darling.

"There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true," show runner Wolf, who created the flagship series and its hit spinoffs Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime, said in a statement back in Sept. "This is mine."

The OG series will pick up where the drama left off in 2010, with a closer look at "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders," according to NBC.