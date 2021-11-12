The Law & Order Revival Already Has a Premiere Date

The Law & Order revival has set a
court premiere date.
On Friday, Nov. 12, NBC revealed that the original Law & Order series will return far sooner than anyone thought, as the new premiere date has been set for Thursday, February 24. This will be season twenty-one for the Dick Wolf-created series, which will air on Thursday nights on the Peacock Network. Law & Order's return comes 11 years after the show's initial conclusion in 2010 after 20 seasons. The police procedural, which first premiered in 1990, is a fan favorite as much as it is the creator's darling.
"There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true," show runner Wolf, who created the flagship series and its hit spinoffs Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime, said in a statement back in Sept. "This is mine."
The OG series will pick up where the drama left off in 2010, with a closer look at "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders," according to NBC.
As to whether beloved cast members—played by Chris Noth, Sam Waterston and others—will return to the show? That's currently unclear, but we do know that Burn Notice alum Jeffrey Donovan has signed onto the project as a police officer.
With the premiere date slated for early 2022, we hope NBC drops more casting news faster than we can say "Dun, Dun."
The show does appear to be a priority for NBC, with Susan Rovner, Chairman for Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, noting back in September: "Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."
While we wait for more updates about the revival, catch up on past seasons of Law & Order on Peacock.
(E!, Peacock and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)