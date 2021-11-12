Sam Asghari, Donatella Versace and More Stars Celebrate the End of Britney Spears' Conservatorship

Watch : Britney Spears SLAMS Mom for Conservatorship

Britney Spears is stronger than yesterday.

On Friday, Nov. 12, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny terminated the pop star's 13-year conservatorship. E! News was present for the hearing, which Britney did not attend.

Following Judge Penny's decision, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, spoke to the press outside of the L.A. courthouse, where he confirmed that the 39-year-old singer will not be required to undergo a mental evaluation as she requested in July. He added, "We think it was the right result."

Britney also took to social media to address the termination of her conservatorship, sharing a video of the celebrations taking place outside the courthouse. She captioned the clip, "Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!! I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen."

