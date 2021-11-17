A Stage Mom Is in Full Crisis Mode in This Siwas Dance Pop Revolution Clip

This is not a drill!
Ask any Dance Moms fan: There's nothing that sends a stage parent into a tailspin quite like a last-minute beauty or fashion emergency.
That's exactly what's happening in this clip from last night's Siwas Dance Pop Revolution premiere on E!. The Peacock series centers on JoJo Siwa and her mom Jessalynn Siwa as they set out to create pop music's next big sensation.
How? By mentoring a group of tweens who will compete in a series of challenges and performances to land a coveted role in their newly formed music group, XOMG Pop. The winning contestants will be managed by Jessalynn and serve as an opening act for JoJo.
It won't be easy, though. Just take a look at this teaser!
The clip begins with the girls getting a first look at their beauty stations. They're about to perform, so it's time for glam (and lots of glitter).
But before one mom—Anji, mom to 14-year-old contestant Leigha—can begin helping her daughter get ready, she makes a startling realization.
"Oh my gosh, Leigha is allergic to latex and I don't know if they knew to get her latex free eyelash glue," she tells the other moms. "F--k. I mean, she can't use it; She'll swell up like a balloon."
There's not much time left before the girls have to take the stage, but Anji decides to go looking for non-latex eyelash glue anyway.
"I'm stressed out," she says to the Siwas Dance Pop Revolution cameras before driving off. "Like, I don't want her to feel stressed because we don't have what we need."
Anji even goes as far to say that she's failing to do her "job."
Thankfully, Leigha isn't freaking out like her mom assumed she would be. Once Anji returns from a hasty trip to the store, Leigha insists everything is fine.
"I think she was overreacting just a bit," Leigha admits in a confessional. "I think she was a little stressed. Like, it's okay. The glue is here. You're fine."
Crisis averted? Hopefully!
See how it all plays out on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, also streaming now on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)