A Stage Mom Is in Full Crisis Mode in This Siwas Dance Pop Revolution Clip

Watch : Dance Mom Has an Eyelash Glue EMERGENCY!

This is not a drill!

Ask any Dance Moms fan: There's nothing that sends a stage parent into a tailspin quite like a last-minute beauty or fashion emergency.

That's exactly what's happening in this clip from last night's Siwas Dance Pop Revolution premiere on E!. The Peacock series centers on JoJo Siwa and her mom Jessalynn Siwa as they set out to create pop music's next big sensation.

How? By mentoring a group of tweens who will compete in a series of challenges and performances to land a coveted role in their newly formed music group, XOMG Pop. The winning contestants will be managed by Jessalynn and serve as an opening act for JoJo.

It won't be easy, though. Just take a look at this teaser!

The clip begins with the girls getting a first look at their beauty stations. They're about to perform, so it's time for glam (and lots of glitter).