Britney Spears Speaks Out After Her Conservatorship is Terminated: "I'm Gonna Cry"

Watch : Britney Spears is FREE From Her 13 Year Conservatorship

Britney Spears is celebrating the "best day ever."

On Friday, Nov. 12, a judge terminated the singer's conservatorship, which has controlled her life for 13 years.

The 39-year-old pop star addressed the news on Instagram with a video of her fans popping confetti outside the Los Angeles courthouse.

"Good God I love my fans so much it's crazy !!!" Britney wrote. "I think I'm gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever."

She added, "praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney."

Friday's session was the first hearing about the singer's conservatorship since her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as her co-conservator on Sept. 29.

During a virtual hearing in June, of which audio was later leaked, Britney called for an end to what she said was an "abusive" conservatorship and spoke out against her father. He had obtained the arrangement, which controlled her estate, and medical and personal affairs, in the same court in 2008 following his daughter's much-publicized psychiatric hospitalization.