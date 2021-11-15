Get a First Look at Netflix's Heartwarming New Series Twentysomethings: Austin

Watch : 4 TV Moments to Get You Through Hard Times

This is essentially the Real World for a whole new world.

An exclusive first teaser for Netflix's new docuseries, Twentysomethings: Austin, shows eight 20-somethings, who are complete strangers, moving into one house in Austin, Texas. But, before you push fast forward and think this is just another hook-up reality show, hit pause on that remote.

These young adults are here with the "goal of stepping out of their comfort zone," says 25-year-old housemate Abbey. Collectively they have come together to find success in life and love, while learning to navigate the "new normal" of 2020s America.

25-year-old IT tech Raquel even shares, "This experience is about to help me grow my wings." The growing pains in a modern pandemic landscape are not always bearable, but the good vibes in the new footage below have us rooting for Abby, Raquel and the rest of the housemates, which include Bruce, an insurance salesman; Natalie, who is job hunting like Abbey; Kamari, a model; Keauno, a residence coordinator; Isha, a fashion designer and Michael, an aspiring comedian.