Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced Jennifer Aniston Is the Actress in Taylor's Version of "All Too Well"

Watch : Taylor Swift Teases New Short Film for "All Too Well"

Another album, another batch of Easter eggs.

Taylor Swift released Red (Taylor's Version) on Friday, Nov. 12, and fans are diligently combing through the lyrics for hints as to who she's singing about.

Swifties have long suspected that the song is about Jake Gyllenhaal, who the pop star briefly dated for three months in 2010. The new longer version of the song seems to bolster that theory—and also introduces some new characters.

One lyric in particular—"Not weeping in a party bathroom/Some actress asking me what happened, you/That's what happened, you"—has fans speculating about the identity of the actress.

In the 15 hours since the song's release, fans have found an article they think identifies her. According to Daily News, Jennifer Aniston offered Taylor a shoulder to lean on at the 2011 People's Choice Awards, telling the then-21-year-old artist that "everything will be okay."

The outlet reported that the Friends actress, who, like Taylor, also dated John Mayer, told Taylor to "go out there and have fun."