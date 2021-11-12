Why Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced Jennifer Aniston Is the Actress in Taylor's Version of "All Too Well"

Another album, another batch of Easter eggs.
Taylor Swift released Red (Taylor's Version) on Friday, Nov. 12, and fans are diligently combing through the lyrics for hints as to who she's singing about.
Swifties have long suspected that the song is about Jake Gyllenhaal, who the pop star briefly dated for three months in 2010. The new longer version of the song seems to bolster that theory—and also introduces some new characters.
One lyric in particular—"Not weeping in a party bathroom/Some actress asking me what happened, you/That's what happened, you"—has fans speculating about the identity of the actress.
In the 15 hours since the song's release, fans have found an article they think identifies her. According to Daily News, Jennifer Aniston offered Taylor a shoulder to lean on at the 2011 People's Choice Awards, telling the then-21-year-old artist that "everything will be okay."
The outlet reported that the Friends actress, who, like Taylor, also dated John Mayer, told Taylor to "go out there and have fun."
E! News reached out to reps for Jennifer and Taylor but did not hear back from Taylor's rep. Jennifer's rep declined to comment.
Though Taylor offers many hints about the exes she sings about, the artist rarely confirms their identities. The most she's said about the inspiration for Red is that she's made amends with the person at its center.
In a 2013 interview with New York Magazine, Taylor shared, "I heard from the guy that most of Red is about. He was like, ‘I just listened to the album, and that was a really bittersweet experience for me. It was like going through a photo album.' That was nice."
In comparison, Taylor said that a different ex sent "ranting, crazy emails."
As for Jake, he's said close to nothing about his short-lived relationship with Taylor, though his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal, has shared that she doesn't know anything about the location of the scarf Taylor sings about in "All Too Well." The exact lyric is, "And I left my scarf there at your sister's house."
"I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. I am in the dark about the scarf," the actress said in a 2017 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "It's totally possible, I don't know."