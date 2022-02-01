You’ll Flip a Table Over This The Real Housewives of New Jersey Gift Guide

We would have included sprinkle cookies., but you'd probably throw them in the garbage.

By Marenah Dobin Feb 01, 2022 4:24 PMTags
FashionTVReality TVLife/StyleThe Real Housewives Of New JerseyReal HousewivesBravoHomeShoppingTeresa GiudiceMelissa GorgaShop With E!Shop FashionShop Home
E-comm: Real Housewives of New Jersey Gift Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We have been obsessed with The Real Housewives of New Jersey since the very first episode. Teresa Giudice's Season 1 table flip is an iconic moment that cemented the show's place in reality TV history forever. The Garden State ladies have blessed us with legendary moments ever since. From Teresa and Melissa Gorga's squabble over sprinkle cookies to Margaret Josephs pushing Danielle Staub's (then) husband in the pool, the Jersey Housewives always know how to keep us entertained.

If the phrase "pay attention" immediately makes you think of RHONJ, this gift guide has all the perfect "ingredientses" for you.

read
Jennifer Aydin's Amazon Picks Include an Outfit From an Iconic Real Housewives of New Jersey Moment

Teresa Giudice She Brought Me Sprinkle Cookies Ornament

Teresa and Melissa's sprinkle cookies feud is nothing short of iconic. Thankfully, we can all laugh about it now. This ornament is the most festive way to celebrate that legendary argument.

$24
$19
Etsy

Your Husband's in the Pool Stress Ball

If you're ever frazzled, this stress ball will help calm you down. Or at the very least, it will give you a much-needed laugh since it's decorated with this infamous quote from Margaret.

$3
Etsy

Trending Stories

1

The Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley Dead at 31

2

Alyssa Scott Speaks Out Amid Nick Cannon's Baby News

3

The View's Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for Holocaust Comments

Gia Giudice, Birthday Song Card

OG RHONJ fans remember Gia Giudice's birthday song that she performed at Milania Giudice's party, but the song had a recent resurgence in popularity when it went viral on TikTok. This is the perfect birthday card for your fellow fans of the show.

$5
Etsy

RHONJ Real Housewives Teresa Giudice Inspired Car Air-Freshener

Relive the infamous table flip with this air freshener, which is available in five different scents.

$8
Etsy

Teresa Table Flip Puzzle

Another fun way to pay tribute to the table flip is with this fun puzzle.

$18
$16
Etsy

Bravo Christmas Card- Melissa Gorga Card

The words "Jesus' Birthday" were one of Melissa's go-to phrases during the early RHONJ days. If your loved ones have been watching the show since the jump, this is a Christmas card that they will enjoy.

$5
Etsy

Jennifer Aydin RHONJ Magnet

Jennifer Aydin's one-liners are always hysterical. If she's your favorite NJ Housewife, you need this magnet for your fridge.

$4
Etsy

RHONJ Real Housewives of New Jersey I Win Jackie Goldschneider Alphabet Bracelet

If your mouth was wide open when Jackie Goldschneider told Teresa "I win" during their Season 10 feud, then this bracelet is for you.

$10
Etsy

Thick As Thieves Unisex Sweatshirt- RHONJ Inspired

Caroline Manzo describing her family as "thick as thieves" was instantly infamous ever since the Season 1 trailer. This quote will never get old. This sweatshirt is also available in black and grey.

$36
Etsy

New Jersey Real Housewives Guess Who

This is the ultimate party game for The Real Housewives of New Jersey fans. It's everything you love about the classic Guess Who? game, but with all RHONJ cast members.

$60
Etsy

Parody RHONJ Season 10 Reunion Looks PDF Cross Stitch Pattern

If you enjoy cross stitch, download this PDF of a pattern depicting the Season 10 reunion looks.

$11
Etsy

Patron Saint of Pigtails Prayer Candle

If Margaret and Marge Sr. are your favorite mother/daughter duo, put this candle in front of your TV, on your mantle, or another special spot in your home.

$25
Etsy

Gia’s Sad Song Black Mug Ceramic Mug- 15oz

Do you wake up in the morning thinking about so many things? Sip your first beverage of the day from this mug inspired by Gia's song lyrics.

$17
Etsy

Gimme Pizza You Old Troll Paper Plate! Milania Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey

Who could ever forget Milania Giudice demanding pizza from her dad Joe Giudice? These plates are decorated with her hilarious one-liner and they're just what you need for your next pizza order.

$13
Etsy

I'm On Display Baby Bodysuit

Give this onesie with Melissa's song lyrics on it to a Bravo viewer in training... hopefully, the other babies won't be jealous that yours is in the spotlight. This look  also available in other colors.

$18
Etsy

Real Housewives of New Jersey Pay attention Puhlease Danielle Staub Bracelet

If you know, you know.

$10
Etsy

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Cast Tank

This is the most solid cast RHONJ has had in a while. Celebrate this ensemble cast with a tank top featuring all of their names. It's also available in other colors.

$22
Etsy

Real Housewives of New Jersey Prostitution Whore Gold Metal Heart Shaped Ring Dish

Looking for a place to keep your rings? Did a close friend just get engaged? This is the ideal ring dish for all RHONJ super fans.

$25
Etsy

If you're looking for more RHONJ-inspired shopping, check out these Amazon picks from Margaret Josephs and her mom Marge Sr.

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

—Originally published Nov. 14, 2021 at 6 AM PT.

Trending Stories

1

The Walking Dead Actor Moses J. Moseley Dead at 31

2

Alyssa Scott Speaks Out Amid Nick Cannon's Baby News

3

The View's Whoopi Goldberg Apologizes for Holocaust Comments

4

Zac Efron Looks Unrecognizable in Gritty Teaser for New Role

5

Model Cristina "Vita" Aranda Dead at 29 After Being Shot at Concert