Host Gifts That Will Make You the Best Guest Ever​

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The season for holiday parties is upon us. Even if you aren't throwing a party, you still have to prepare. This means that you need to start planning out some festive outfits and your presents for the hosts. A great guest never shows up to an event empty-handed. Bringing a host gift is the perfect way to say "thank you."
We have plenty of great ideas, from the incredibly innovative Always Pan to a fun s'mores-making kit. We found gifts to suit every personality and interest. From the wine lovers, to the Real Housewives watchers, to the plant enthusiasts, we have options on options that will make you the best guest ever.
Jill & Ally 'Be Cool Don't Be All...Uncool' Candle
Channel your inner Luann de Lesseps and bring some cool vibes to your host's home. Jill Zarin and her daughter Ally Shapiro created this scent, which has notes of ylang-ylang, cinnamon bark, and sandalwood.
Jill & Ally 'Real Housewife in Training' Candle
Here's another candle for the Bravo fans out there. This scent is called "Real Housewife in Training" and it smells like cucumber, honeydew, lime, cantaloupe, aloe, and bamboo.
Yamazaki Home Serving Stand- Steel
This multi-tiered serving stand will elevate any event. It's great for desserts or appetizers and its simple, yet modern design, works with any aesthetic.
Bloomist Fiddle Leaf Fig Tree
These wildly popular plants and grow quite tall if you take diligent care of them. This plant comes in a weathered, handmade, terra cotta pot, so you are all set to give the perfect gift.
Bloomist Snake Plant
This tall snake plant is simple to take care of and it can easily work with any style of home decor.
City Bonfires S'mores Night Pack
This is a portable bonfire made from non-toxic materials by 2 Maryland dads. The set includes 2 city bonfires, 2 s'mores kits (ingredients for 8 s'mores), 16 graham crackers, 8 marshmallows, 2 chocolate bars, 4 portable reusable skewers, and a 1 oz lighter. This a great gift because it's a fun activity and a delicious snack.
Corkcicle Invisiball Kit
Create sophisticated-looking ice spheres with this kit. Spherical-shaped ice cubes elevate any cocktail to another level of coolness (pun intended).
Erin Condren Nesting Organizer Circle Tray Set- Neutrals
This neutral tray set is great to display drinks and snacks at an event. When you're not hosting, use these trays to stylize and organize office supplies on your desk. This set of three trays is just as fashionable as it is functional.
Erin Condren
If you love that three-piece tray set, but neutral colors aren't your vibe, check out this set with shades of pink.
Yamazaki Home Serving Stand- Steel + Wood
These multi-tiered serving stands are something that every host needs to have. This one has a rustic vibe with its wood accents. Use this to display desserts, finger foods, shots, and more for your guests.
Our Place Always Pan
This is far from your average pan. It's thoughtfully designed to be the perfect size and shape to do the work of eight pieces of traditional cookware. It even comes with a nesting spatula and a steamer basket, so you'll have everything to you need to make anything you want. It gets even better though. This pan is easy to clean with non-stick ceramic coating and it's ptfe- and pfas-free.
Moon & Jai High Vibe Home Kit
This kit includes everything you need to get rid of negative energy and infuse positive energy into your home. Protect and enliven your home with crystals and bring in the energy of luck, prosperity, abundance, grounding and love. Bring one of these to a party host... and get one for yourself to cultivate your own positive vibes and good fortune.
Cork Genius Wine Opener Gift Set
This set is an absolute must-have for all wine lovers. This four-piece bundle includes everything you need to open, pour, and store wine. It has a patented Cork Genius wine opener, platinum foil cutter, genius aerator, and a vacuum wine sealer.
