Why Carole Baskin Is Still Going to Watch Netflix's Tiger King 2 Amid Lawsuit

Hey, all you cool cats and kittens, Carole Baskin is ready to show you the truth about her animal advocacy work.

In a new two-part docuseries for Discovery+ titled Carole Baskin's Cage Fight, which premieres Saturday, Nov. 13, viewers will go behind the scenes of the Big Cat Rescue founder's quest to take down animal exploiters. According to Baskin, unlike Netflix, the streaming service behind the headline-making Tiger King series, Discovery+ was "was willing to cover what we really do."

"I had thought for years, if people could see the kind of life we live going after these animal abusers," she continued, "and how dangerous it is and all of the perils that we're put in by trying to save these animals, that people would really get behind saving big cats."

As to Baskin's thoughts on Tiger King (a.k.a. the show that catapulted her into global fame)? It's safe to say she's not a fan.

The Florida-based conservationist is currently suing the streamer and Royal Goode Productions, the production company behind Tiger King, to block any interviews or footage of her from appearing in the upcoming sequel. As she claimed in the lawsuit, she and her husband Howard were led to believe that Tiger King would be a one-and-done documentary.