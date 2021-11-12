Here's Proof That Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Friendship Is Stronger Than Ever

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Paris and Nicole, who've known each other since they were kids, starred on five seasons of The Simple Life from 2003 to 2007. The two had a falling-out around the time the show ended, though they appeared to have quashed their beef in recent years.

During a 2014 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Nicole explained that although she doesn't talk to Paris every day, she still considers the DJ and hotel heiress one of her friends.

"Paris is somebody that's been in my life since day one. I haven't spoken to her in a while technically, but if you really want to get into it, my view of a friendship is somebody that you don't necessarily have to talk to every day, somebody that you can call when you need them and they're just going to be there," she said at the time. "An idea of a true friend is somebody that's going to be there with you through and through."