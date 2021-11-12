Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Paris HiltonCMA AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Here's Proof That Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Friendship Is Stronger Than Ever

Not only was Paris Hilton's wedding to Carter Reum the hottest event of the season, but it also saw a sweet The Simple Life reunion with her pal Nicole Richie.

By Gabrielle Chung Nov 12, 2021 8:28 PMTags
WeddingsNicole RichieParis HiltonCelebrities
Watch: Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony: DETAILS

The Simple Life may be over, but Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's friendship is forever.

Despite their rocky past, the pair proved that their decades-long bond remains unbroken on Thursday, Nov. 11, when Nicole was spotted at Paris' wedding to Carter Reum. In a photo taken from the nuptials, the two were seen sharing a laugh at the star-studded affair, which was held at the Bel Air, Calif., estate that once belonged to Paris' grandfather. 

Though Paris stunned in an embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown for her walk down the aisle, she switched into a Ghalia Lav number complete with a bodice and tulle skirt—the second out of three looks of the entire evening—for the reception. There, the bride greeted Nicole, who wore a black floor-length dress for the occasion, and mingled with other guests including Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts and Rachel Zoe.

photos
Emma Roberts, Evan Ross and More Stars Arrive For Paris Hilton's Extravagant Wedding
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Paris and Nicole, who've known each other since they were kids, starred on five seasons of The Simple Life from 2003 to 2007. The two had a falling-out around the time the show ended, though they appeared to have quashed their beef in recent years.

During a 2014 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Nicole explained that although she doesn't talk to Paris every day, she still considers the DJ and hotel heiress one of her friends.

"Paris is somebody that's been in my life since day one. I haven't spoken to her in a while technically, but if you really want to get into it, my view of a friendship is somebody that you don't necessarily have to talk to every day, somebody that you can call when you need them and they're just going to be there," she said at the time. "An idea of a true friend is somebody that's going to be there with you through and through."

And being there for your friend's big day? Loves it!

Scroll on to see more photos from Paris' wedding.

Trending Stories

1

Grey's' Miranda Faces Big Choice After Station 19 Death

2

See All The Celebs Arriving For Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding

3

Kanye West Says He's Trying to "Save My Family"

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Final Touches
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Here Comes the Bride
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
This Is Hot
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Proud Parents
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Tissues Please
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Disney Magic
Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Beautiful Bridesmaids
Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Sisters Forever
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Perfect View
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Making Memories
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Look of Love
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
They Do!
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Cheers to New Beginnings
Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Best Bros
Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Family Affair
Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Meet the Newlyweds
Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Paris Says Yes
Jose Villa/Shutterstock
First Dance
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Let's Eat
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Keeping Up With Wedding Guests
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Nicole Richie
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Demi Lovato
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Paula Adbul
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Rachel Zoe & Rodger Berman
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Ashley Benson & Jordan Barrett
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Kim Petras
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Emma Roberts & Cade Hudson
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian & Kimora Lee Simmons
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Bebe Rexha
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Demi Lovato
photos
View More Photos From Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Wedding

Trending Stories

1

Grey's' Miranda Faces Big Choice After Station 19 Death

2

See All The Celebs Arriving For Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding

3

Kanye West Says He's Trying to "Save My Family"

4

Bachelorette's Tayshia Adams Hospitalized After "Painful" Marathon

5

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively