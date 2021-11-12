La La Anthony Reveals She Underwent "Terrifying" Emergency Heart Surgery

Watch : La La Anthony Files for Divorce From NY Knicks Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony is on the mend after a major health scare this summer.

In a cover interview with Self magazine, posted Friday, Nov. 12, the 39-year-old TV personality and actress revealed that on June 1, she felt lightheaded and was rushed to the hospital for an emergency procedure to fix an irregular heartbeat. In 2019, during her days filming BH90210 in Vancouver, she had been officially diagnosed with premature ventricular contractions, or PVCs.

La La said her 14-year-old son Kiyan told her, "Mom, please let them call [an ambulance] because you don't look like yourself.'" When she got to the hospital, she underwent a catheter-based heart procedure called a cardiac ablation, which she had previously put off. She was hospitalized for four days.

"There were a lot of scary moments," she told Self. "They would wake me up during the procedure and say, 'We're going to speed your heart up now...just take deep breaths.'"

She added, "Those doctors were just so incredible. But it was a terrifying experience."