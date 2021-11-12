Vote Now!

2021 People's Choice Awards
Paris HiltonCMA AwardsPeople's Choice AwardsBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

See Every Magical Moment From Paris Hilton's Fairy-Tale Wedding to Carter Reum

From a jaw-dropping dress to a must-see cake, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's star-studded wedding had it all. See all the highlights from the special evening.

By Mike Vulpo Nov 12, 2021 6:44 PMTags
WeddingsParis HiltonCouplesWedding DressCelebrities
Watch: Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony: DETAILS

It's a wedding celebration most brides could only dream of.

On Nov. 11, Paris Hilton married Carter Reum during a star-studded ceremony in a private estate in Bel Air, Calif.

"I finally got to kiss my Prince and begin the happily ever after I've been dreaming of since I was a little girl," Paris wrote in a blog post the morning after. "It was a true fairytale wedding."

For the ceremony, Paris chose a classic embroidered Oscar de La Renta dress before having several outfit changes throughout the night. Her glam team was comprised of Eduardo Ponce for hair and Steven Tabimba for makeup. 

"The overall inspiration for Paris' wedding day was ‘timeless beauty,'" Eduardo, who used UNITE products on the bride, exclusively shared with E! News. "We wanted Paris to look fresh and chic. The dress is such a masterpiece that we didn't want to overdo the glam. We kept it clean and simple." 

photos
Emma Roberts, Evan Ross and More Stars Arrive For Paris Hilton's Extravagant Wedding

Paris' bridesmaids, including sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild, wore pink gowns by Alice & Olivia. And not to be outdone, the men dressed to impress with Carter wearing a Zegna tux and the groomsmen sporting tuxes from Nigel Curtiss.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

The night before her wedding day, Paris recorded an episode of her This Is Paris iHeartRadio podcast, during which Carter shared his excitement about the big ceremony.

"It is definitely going to be your fairy-tale wedding," he shared. "That first kiss and that first hug and as we always say, the electric bolts that are going to shoot between us—I'm going to think about all those memories."

Lucky guests able to score an invite, including Kim Kardashian, Rachel Zoe, Kimora Lee Simmons, Nicole Richie and Ashley Benson, enjoyed food from Wolfgang Puck and a The Caviar Co. caviar station. As for that five-tier wedding cake, credit goes to Joan and Leigh Cakes for the beautiful treat.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Says He's Trying to "Save My Family"

2

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively

3

See All The Celebs Arriving For Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The night wouldn't be complete without a reception filled with dancing and a special performance from guest Demi Lovato

"The exchanging of our vows, and then our ‘I do's' were definitely a dream. I finally became a wife to the most charming Prince!" Paris shared in her blog post. "It was the best day and night of my life. If I could do it all again I would in a heartbeat. I was incredibly happy being surrounded by so many loved ones and for everyone to be catching up and letting loose and celebrating."

Fans will be able to watch the magic unfold on Paris in Love, premiering new episodes every Thursday on Peacock. In the meantime, E! News has plenty of photos from the special event below.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Final Touches
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Here Comes the Bride
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
This Is Hot
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Proud Parents
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Tissues Please
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Disney Magic
Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Beautiful Bridesmaids
Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Sisters Forever
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Perfect View
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Making Memories
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Look of Love
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
They Do!
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Cheers to New Beginnings
Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Best Bros
Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Family Affair
Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Meet the Newlyweds
Jose Villa/Shutterstock
Paris Says Yes
Jose Villa/Shutterstock
First Dance
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Let's Eat
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Keeping Up With Wedding Guests
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Nicole Richie
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Demi Lovato
Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Paula Adbul
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Rachel Zoe & Rodger Berman
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Ashley Benson & Jordan Barrett
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Emma Roberts & Cade Hudson
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian & Kimora Lee Simmons
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Bebe Rexha
Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock
Demi Lovato
Miles Diggs/Shutterstock
Nicole Williams
photos
View More Photos From Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Wedding

(E! and Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family)

—Additional reporting by Spencer Lubitz

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Kanye West Says He's Trying to "Save My Family"

2

Ryan Reynolds Overshares to Jimmy Fallon About Sex With Blake Lively

3

See All The Celebs Arriving For Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding

4
Breaking

Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum After 2 Years Together

5

Taylor Swift's Red Album Decoded: All the Heartbreaking Lyrics